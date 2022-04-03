Ghanaian singer Gyakie has dazzled fans with exhilarating photos showing off her fashion credentials

The Forever hit singer shared snaps rocking an all-white ensemble with an inner black blouse to capture the moment

The acclaimed singer's fashion qualities, as seen in the frames, have excited fans as many reacted to her post

Ghanaian afro-beat sensation, Gyakie, real name Jackline Acheampong, has released new photos showing off her fashion credentials in coordinating fashion ensembles.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh, the acclaimed songstress donned an all-white outfit with an inner black blouse.

The Need Me singer rocked what appears to be afro hair to enhance her looks. She added a gold chain with the design ''Queen'' and wore large boots for the moment.

Photos of Gyakie. Source: Gyakie

Source: Twitter

The songbird indicated that she wants to be free in the caption that accompanied the images. It is not clear whether it's a song title.

Her stunning fashion photos have garnered reactions from social media users.

Gyakie Graduates with Business Administration Degree from KNUST

Not long ago, Gyakie graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

She completed her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Gyakie took to Twitter to make public the achievement on Sunday, March 20.

Celebrating the achievement

''The sound has graduated,'' she shared along with photos.

The daughter of the high-life legend, Nana Acheampong, had to juggle her studies with her music career.

Source: YEN.com.gh