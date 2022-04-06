A young Ghanaian man identified as Phish made the decision to start a travel business and eventually quit his full-time job to focus on it

The 27-year-old young man asked his friend to help design a flier for him and that contributed greatly to the success of his business

He made money after distributing his fliers and getting people to register for a travel experience with him

A recent post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @edwardasare_ has shared the story of one Ghanaian man identified as Phish who started his own travelling business.

According to the post, the 27-year-old young man started his tourism business with no money.

Phish standing by a lake and posing for the camera Photo credit: @edwardasare/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@edwardasare_ explained that Phish asked his friend to help design a flier for him which he posted on his various social media platform and as people registered for the travel experience, he used a part of the revenue to cater for all expenses and ended up making profit.

He eventually resigned from his 9-5 job and focused on his business full-time.

The actual post read;

He started his tourism business with no money. This is Ph!sh. He is just 27 years old. He started his business with Ghs 0.00. How? He asked a friend to design a flier for him, publicized it with his social media and paid the expense with the proceeds and even made profit. He repeated the cycle. He left his 9-5 to do what he loves

