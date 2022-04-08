A Nigerian man has been left in utter disbelief and surprise after the discovery he made in his piggy bank

He had opened his wooden savings only to find paper in place of money he had been saving

A video capturing his shocking discovery has stirred mixed among Nigerians on social media as many remarked on the trend of missing money in piggy banks

A man's joy was cut shot after breaking his piggy bank to find something else in place of his money.

The distraught man found wads of white paper amid lowest denominations of the Nigerian currency like Ghc0.01, Ghc0.18 and Ghc0.36.

He found out his money turned to paper. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Shocked by what he found in his wooden savings box, the man made a video of it which was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

His shocking finding is the first of many reported cases of money going missing in piggy banks. His took a different twist in that his money was replaced with paper.

The video has sent social media users into a mixed frenzy, just as some netizens doubted the authenticity of his claim, describing him as a clout chaser.

Social media reactions

@realestate_with_sandy said:

"My brother removed my money and replaced it with papers,not everything is spiritual ooo."

@linqwa_ said:

"If this is real..the person will suffer 600years......the one am saving right now u there not turn my money to paperif you don't want to sha golo dey abuja."

@yvonne_adaeze_onyeji said:

"I am thinking aloud. I guess you all should just make your piggy banks/ boxes rather than buy from they people you buy from. The days are evil."

@osahonplux said:

"That’s what happens when you buy a self proclaimed Bigy bank in your local market!"

@eberelauraobi_ said:

"Stop buying piggy box from sellers instead go to carpenter and make yours simple."

Lady Breaks Her Piggy Bank after Saving over GHc400 Only to Find GHc88

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had shed tears after finding only N7k in her piggy bank.

Her brother who narrated the incident and also shared a video of his sister weeping said she had expected about N40k but found N7k.

The elder brother added that he and his second sister also recorded similar losses of money.

According to him, he was expecting about N60k to N70k when he broke his but found only N15,100 while his other sibling who broke hers found N2,250 instead of N10k. The man revealed that they had all bought the piggy bank together.

Source: YEN.com.gh