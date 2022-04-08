A smart photographer, Adisa Olashile, has converted the photo of a beautiful lady into an NFT and sold it for 0.35 Eth (Ghc8,538)

The man who thanked the platform, Foundation, he sold it on revealed that he still has five pieces of the art left

Many thronged his comment section to congratulate him, while some asked him to teach them the art of NFT

A young photographer, Adisa Olashile, has used the power of the blockchain to make fortune again.

This is coming days after he minted the photos of an old drummer on OpenSea and sold the pieces for over N1 million. He promised then to give 50% of the earning to the old man.

The brilliant photographer was so happy he sold the art. Photos source: @adisaolashile

Sold in an auction

In a post on Wednesday, April 6, the brilliant photographer revealed on Twitter that he sold the photo of a lady as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Foundation, an NFT exchange.

The piece was bought by an NFT collection, @a5htr, for 0.35 Ethereum (ETH). Adisa revealed that he still has five copies of the same piece left to be sold.

At the time of writing this report, 0.35 ETH/USDT pairing on Binance was going for $1148.49 (N675,748.546) with the price of 1 ETH selling for $3281.42.

Please note that the price captured here could change at any time as the price of crypto is volatile and dictated by real-time order books.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of reactions with more than 400 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@ClitonClit2 said:

"Brother I dey your DM I need your kindid help on NFT."

@Bb_Blackbody said:

"Waw! Yet another win, congratulations."

@teexels said:

"Congrats Adisa! I know the feeling! And you'll be sold out in no time!!! I currently have an auction for my last piece there! LFG."

@AnnaRostphoto said:

"Congratulations! Very nice picture!"

@tatchero said:

"Absolutely brilliant! Congratulations Tribesman!"

@Abiodunsax said:

"A very big congratulation to you bro! More wins."

Source: YEN.com.gh