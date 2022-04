Millicent Danquah from Larteh, first female pilot in the whole of Africa.

She enlisted in the Ghana Air force in 1963 & flew solo for the first time in 64. Her only daughter, Prof Angela Ofori Atta is the wife of current finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta

