A married man has moved out of his home following the unfaithfulness of his wife to their marital vows

The distraught husband had caught the mother of his four kids cheating on him with her secondary school boyfriend

He stated that he now resides in a one-room apartment and gets visited at the office everyday by his kids

A Twitter user has described marriage as a fraud as he recalled how he wasted 30 years of his life with a ''devil nd frenemie.''

In a tweet on Saturday, April 9, the man said he had caught his wife of 30 years cheating on him with her secondary school lover two years ago.

Illustrative image of man sitting on his household belongings. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

The man stated that the shocking development made him to move out of his matrimonial home to a one-room apartment.

His estranged wife has remarried

He bemoaned the marital heartbreak and revealed the woman had gone onto marry the same fellow he had caught her with.

The father of 4 added that his kids do come around his office for their upkeep everyday.

He tweeted:

"I have the same experience, am going through a lot right now after 30 years of marriage nd four kids, found out the woman I loved nd still love was madly in love with another man. I left home for her nd rented a room for myself now, my kids still come to see me everyday at my office for their upkeep money.

"Am two years out frm my home she has married the same man I caught her with, she claimed she has been with the guy since secondary days till now. Means I just wasted 30 years of my life with a devil nd Frenemie. Marriage is a fraud."

See his tweets below:

Netizens react

@wisdompro4 said:

"Tell any African lady prenup ,and see how she acts like ogbanje ,but they can sing court wedding to the man even in his sleep ,they will still wisper court wedding.if she wasn't there when you made the money,prenup is not an option,even some mother's with wealthy kid advice it."

@Venorite said:

"I have blocked more than 4 ladies I met since my last relationship. Anytime i mention pre nup, the next is you are planning for divorce. People change in marriage. You can wake up tomorrow and see that you have been married to a devil and will be left empty. Sign that pre nup."

@IAmMrMeks said:

"People saying after 30 years really are funny to me. You really don’t know a woman regardless of how many years you’ve known or been with her.

"I’m praying you get all the strength to move on from this phase."

@wisdompro4 said:

"Things day happen,love and money is something we all must cultivate a different instinct for to have a successful marriage,am not surprised,the economy is hard ,and most females will definitely settle for who can feed them ,but can money alone handle marriage???????"

Man seeks end to marriage as he catches wife cheating 9 days after their wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had caught his wife cheating 9 days after their wedding.

According to the story shared on Twitter by @chuddyOzil, the man and his wife got married on the 27th of December, 2021.

However, trouble started when the man caught his wife with another man at a place where they were drinking. According to the tweep, steps are being taken to immediately end the marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh