A short video showing different expensive cars in a luxury parade on a Nigerian road has got people talking online

Many said it shows that despite how millions are groaning under poverty, there is still wealth in the country

Expensive vehicles like G Wagon and Lexus IS 300 were among the cars shown off in the beautiful video

A short video of some expensive cars parading on a Nigerian road has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip, different cars like Mercedes Benz G Wagon and other sleek vehicles were paraded in a straight line that caused traffic.

The cars all had their headlights on to show beauty and class. Photo source: TikTok/@carcontinent

What is Honda doing there?

Among the expensive rides was also a red Lexus IS 300 2019. Many people wondered what Honda Accord was doing among the vehicles.

When the video was reshared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, it gathered over 130,000 views with thousands of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

herodaniels joked:

"I don’t like it when my cars make it to social media."

bekkyjameson said:

"See how they ended the video when it got to the Honda."

genn978 said:

"The way my breathe is heavy hmmm please someone should check my B P oo..that Brabus dey enter my eyes oo haa and lady dey inside hmmm."

precious_ugochii said:

"Sapa you will regret your actions."

beebhat_xo said:

"Moneyyy Dey where e deyy for this countrymake God sha help we the masses."

djmichaelsoft said:

"Na wa o ... e reach Honda turn, una comot camera... no be so oo."

hormololu said:

"Omoooooo na person wey get money be living things."

