Steve Harvey has commended the police force in Africa and Ghana, especially for the freedom experienced in Africa

According to the famous TV show host and comedian, it is only in Africa that Black people get to walk around without feeling their life is in danger

He further indicated that it is never heard of in the media that a random traffic stop by the police will end up taking someone's life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

World-famous African-American TV show host and comedian, Steve Harvey has praised police in Africa, particularly Ghana for making the country a safe place to live in.

Speaking during a recent interview, Steve recounted the experiences he had with the cops when he was in Ghana for a visit, indicating that the only thing he gets when the police pull him over is a warning or he gives them $100 and goes away.

"When I'm in Ghana and I get stopped by the police, I get a warning, a ticket or I give them $100 and I drive off. I've never since I've been over there, saw on the news that someone got pulled over by the police and shot. When I go to Africa, I'm free to walk around and I feel good everytime," he said.

Photos of American Comedian Steve Harvey Photo credit: @SteveHarveyFM via

Source: Twitter

How social media is reacting to this

Steve's words have garnered numerous reactions, particularly when the video was shared on TikTok.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Below were some of the comments from netizens.

Aisha Bangs indicated:

God bless you sir tell them to come back home, we have people who have leave the home land for over 30 to 40 years they never come back home

@Realscott #Teenwolf commented:

Why do Ghanaians not appreciate the police? The day they will stop taking the one cedi .u will wish they did.

user628169278358 said:

$100 equivalent to about GHS 700! And 700 cedis is a lot for Ghanaians. But you are right, no by heart shooting

See the video below

US TV show host Steve Harvey opens up on big plans for Ghana

When he visited Ghana, the television host and comedian Steve Harvey disclosed that there were plans to create opportunities in Ghana and change the thought process.

According to him, Ghana is home and he is satisfied with all that he has seen since he arrived in the country.

The comedian added that he felt robbed because until now, he had not been able to visit a place he calls home but he is feeling better now.

Source: YEN.com.gh