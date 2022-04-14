A Ghanaian historian known as Osofo Kofitso Ahadzi has recently opened up about the historical background of Ghana's national anthem

In an interview, he revealed that the lyrics of the anthem has completely changed since Nkrumah's time

He also revealed that the change occurred after Ghana's first President was overthrown

An elderly Ghanaian man named Osofo Kofitso Ahadzi has recently been granted an interview on a YouTube channel called JM TV GH where he shared details about the evolution of Ghana's national anthem.

In the interview, Osofo Kofitso revealed that the national anthem of Ghana has not always been the same.

Osofo Kofitso speaking in an interview Photo credit: JM TV GH/YouTube

According to him, the original lyrics of the anthem during the era of Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was;

"Lift high the flag of Ghana. The great star shining in the sky. Bright with the souls of our fathers for whose shade we live and die.

Red, with the blood of the heroes in the fight. Green, for the fruitful farms of our birth right and linked with this is the shining golden band which marks the richness of our father land."

Osofo Kofitso Ahadzi revealed that the original anthem was changed after Dr Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown.

The elderly man shared more in the video linked below;

