Social media enthusiast and fashionista, Saahene Osei has released new photos Friday showing his fashion qualities

The son of Osei Kwame Despite sported a modern outfit, pearls, and a fashion ring in the Instagram snaps

Fans of the 19-year-old loved his style as many headed to the comment section of his post to express admiration

Social media enthusiast and fashionista Kirk Osei, famed as Saahene Osei, has dazzled netizens with new photos showing his fashion qualities.

The 19-year-old delivered the snaps Friday, sporting a modern outfit, pearls, and a fashion ring for the moment.

The son of Ghanaian business and media mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, is a style influencer to many of his mates, as he often uploads photos on social media to highlight his sartorial credentials.

Photos of Saahene Osei. Source: Saahene Osei

Source: Instagram

The teenager served the right style goals in the latest pictures on Instagram, where he has amassed 119,000 followers.

Elsewhere on his social media account, he has posed by a grand piano in a dark setting. Saahene Osei looked dashing in the images.

Fans of the dandy have reacted to his latest one-worded pictures. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Nanaaadwoa said:

''Need these in my photos.''

Ilovenanakofi commented:

''Something nice for the day ❤️.''

Mannyyjnr commented:

''Son of the sun.''

Maxlee said:

''Wow, you grow oh. I'm amazed.''

Source: YEN.com.gh