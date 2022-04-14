Social media user Lovedoveclarke has dazzled social media feeds with proud moments with her father

In a Twitter post, she disclosed that her father quit his CEO position for further studies three years ago

The young lady uploaded two gorgeous photos as she posed with a father to highlight the proud occasion, generating a massive buzz

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady identified on Twitter as Lovedoveclarke has generated massive buzz on social media after she shared proud moments with her father.

According to the lady, her father quit his CEO position to obtain a doctorate and start his own company.

Lovedoveclarke posed with her father in two adorable shots that have turned heads on social media.

Photos of Lovedoveclarke and her father. Source: Lovedoveclarke

Source: Twitter

Proud-daughter moment

In the frames seen by YEN.com.gh, the father-daughter duo posed sitting by each other. Lovedoveclarke's father captured another moment alone in his graduation robe.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Captioning the images, Lovedoveclarke wrote:

''My dad officially became a doctor today!''

In another post, she said:

''He quit his CEO position three years ago to get his doctorate and start his own company. The program lasted three years.''

Her gorgeous images have gained the interest of netizens. At the of writing this report, her post had garnered over 10,000 retweets, more than 683 quote tweets, and over 269,000 likes.

Read some of the comments compiled below:

@asamples333 said:

''Congratulations! This feels like a big win for humanity, in general. We need more doctors, and kids need to see more people achieving goals at any time. I'm so thankful for his success!''

@sprdsheetshawty commented:

''Congrats to your dad. Also, you and that dress are.''

@MrUniteUs said:

''Congratulations. We need more doctors.''

Black Teen Who Invented Device for The Blind Accepted Into 27 Universities

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a high school senior from Florida, Jonathan Walker, has been accepted into 27 colleges and universities with $4 million in scholarships offers.

The Rutherford High School prodigy achieved this while balancing his studies with extra-curricular activities in school.

Smart tech brain

Despite his busy routine, the teenager found time to invent a device that helps people who are blind and/or deaf, according to ABC News.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: YEN.com.gh