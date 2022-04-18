An unidentified man has gotten social media users in stitches of laughter with an act he put up during Easter festivities

The man situated a cross at the roadside and hang himself on it with a posture that looked as though he had died on it

Perhaps, the most hilarious moment in the video was how he gently lifted up his head when he noticed he was being documented

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man whose name is not identified has gone viral on social media as he was captured in a video acting as though he was crucified on a cross just like Christians believe about Jesus.

The footage that was originally made public on the TikTok handle @22chronicmob found its way to Facebook as well where it registered several thousands of comments and reactions.

In the video, the man had fixed up the cross at the roadside and positioned himself in a stiff manner as though he had lost his life after getting crucified.

Photos from video of man on a cross Photo credit: @22chronicmob via Tiktok

Source: UGC

What cracked most people up was the part where he gently lifted his head after noticing that a car had slowed down to take a shot of him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

A lady named Felicia Dzokoto commented:

Someone said, God intentionally made Ghana a comedy country so whenever he's bored, he'll just tune into Ghana and have a good laugh. Tr3s3, we're not serious one bit

Rhoda Inshirah Daisy indicated:

It's not at all funny to mock the son of God who died for our sins. Some jokes are very expensive. I'd like to see you do it on other religions, and we'll all see how we'll that turns out for you smh

Ngubayam Alex Kelvin said:

I don’t think he was joking,Seriously after this he’s going to steal someone’s goat or chicken

Click on the "play" icon below to watch

Man Acting As Jesus In Church Play Angrily Walks Off Stage After Being Lashed Too Hard; Funny Video Drops

Meanwhile, the Jesus play of one church got ended unceremoniously after a man acting as Christ angrily walked off the stage.

The man had been angered after he was given what he described as too-hard lashes when it got the part for Jesus to be whipped.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man who was dressed in a white gown and carrying across while another man acting as a soldier gave him lashes.

One of the lashes happened to be too hard for the actor and he was heard shouting Jesus.

Source: YEN.com.gh