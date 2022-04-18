A young and hardworking Ghanaian police officer identified as Hussein Zachariah put his interests last to save the lives of road users during a heavy downpour

Hussein stood still for several hours without an umbrella to direct traffic on a stretch where the traffic lights had stopped working

Ghanaians are calling on the Ghana Police Service to reward the young man handsomely for his heroic act

Hussein Zachariah, a junior officer with the Ghana Police Service is receiving massive applause on social media for showing both professionalism and humanitarianism in extreme measures at the same time.

Elikem Kotoko, a young man who shared Hussein's heroic act on his Facebook handle, revealed that the police officer stood strong in several hours of rainfall just to ensure that road-users at a particular junction did not fall victim to the weather.

According to the narrator, the traffic light in the area has stopped functioning and the young police officer found it needful to intervene, to the extent of rejecting an umbrella that was offered to him on the basis that it would distract the workflow.

Photos of the hardworking police officer Hussein Zachariah and Elikem Kotoko

Source: Facebook

"We still have committed men and women in the black and white uniform indeed. I’m sure it won’t be out of place to procure those small head-umbrellas for them once we enter the rainy season," Elikem admitted after sharing the heartwarming story.

How Ghanaians are celebrating the junior officer

Below were some interesting thoughts shared in the comment section of the rather inspirational post.

Ibrahim Mensah said:

There is a special raincoat with an attached cover of the head that is provided to all the security services if he had got one then he should draw the attention of the service so allocated one .

Abdul Rauf Akparibo mentioned:

Thus great @Bossu we used to call him. May Allah continue to guide and bless him

Franky Lucky indicated:

Good job done .. you should have taken his Momo number for us to bless him for the Easter.

