Sad news has been recorded after a mother and her two daughters perished in a fatal accident

According to reports, the family was returning from church when a car veered off the road and knocked them down

The flier that is going round online suggests that the funeral for the three would be held on December 30, 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The family of one Chris Denyo Mensah did not hear good news some weeks ago after news reached them that three of their family members met their untimely deaths.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram page FillaBoyzDotCom the trio sadly lost their lives in a car accident.

The trio, Peace Denyo, 45; Edinam Denyo, 13; and Etornam Denyo, 5 were reportedly returning from church when they met their untimely deaths.

Photos of Peace, Edinam and Etornam Denyo. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The report went on to state that the fatal accident occurred some weeks ago at Agblizaa Junction near the LEKMA hospital in the Ledzokuku Constituency.

A flier believed to be the funeral poster of the trio indicated that they would be buried on December 30, 2021.

The post that accompanied the post read:

"So Sad! This is what happened to my Brother Chris Denyo Mensah on just last two weeks ago exactly Sunday after the Woman and her children closed from Church when a car from nowhere veered from its road knockdown the wife and the two children on their way Home at Agbliza junction in Ledzokuku Municipality near LEKMA Hospital. Dzudzor le nutifafa me Daavi kple viawo. Let's console and wish Him well. cc : Nuna Nani Denyo-Vegba"

13 dead, 11 Others injured in ghastly Accident on the Kumasi-Accra Highway

A bus accident at Konongo on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Ashanti region has killed 13 people and left 11 more people hospitalized.

Among the dead persons were 9 men and 4 women.

The incident which occurred around 10:40 p.m., Sunday, September 3, 2021, involved an Accra-Kumasi bound bus and a Cargo Truck.

Source: Yen.com.gh