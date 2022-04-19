Young Lady Celebrates Upgrading From Working From Her Room To Owning Her Own Store
- A young business owner resorted to social media to share her latest progress in her entrepreneurial journey
- She shared that after sitting on the floor in her room for three years working on her products, she has finally gotten her own shop
- Many social media users who saw the post did not hesitate to congratulate @tosinnora in the comments section
An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to announce the opening of her own store on social media.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had @tosinnora sharing that after three years of sitting on the floor at home to work on her beads business, she has finally gotten a physical store.
@tosinnora joyously celebrated the progress in her business.
"From sitting on the floor beading in 2019 to owning the biggest Waist Beads Store in Lagos, Nigeria. Cheers to progress!"
The young woman got many celebrating a latest win with her. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,500 retweets with over 130 quote tweets and more than 16,000 likes.
Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;
@georgekelonz commented:
Congrats. More progress. Cheers!!
@AmyLuvUtonwa replied:
Congratulations sweetheart. I love your work and I tap from your blessing, Consistency, patient and God's grace is the key, Don't listen to what some people are saying here ok
@itz_Afellay wrote:
Something happened in b/n 2019-2022 tell us the full story both scene and behind the scenes
@LAIDETOS commented:
First heard about your company from Tayo. That's an amazing journey you have right there. Congratulations!
From @officialnorrice
I tap from this blessing oooo. Cheers Soon I'll be there too
Source: YEN.com.gh