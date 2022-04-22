Epsy Campbell shed tears as she relived the life of her ancestors at the Elmina castle & was moved to tears when she witnessed the history that haunts the castle

The vice president paid a visit to the Elmina castle during a 5-day visit to the country with a number of prominent people in her company

The visit was aimed at promoting and improving the rights of people of African ancestry in line with the International Day for People of African Descent which will be held in August

Costa Rican Vice-President, Epsy Campbell paid a visit to the Elmina Castle in the Central Region as she continued her visit to Ghana in an event covered by peacefmonline.

The vice president was spotted shedding tears as the accounts of the trials of her African ancestors touched her heart.

Being a Black woman and the first Black vice president of Costa Rica, it is no surprise the trauma people of her skin color had gone through hurt her considerably.

Photos of Epsy Campbell on a visit to the Elmina castle source: ghanaweb.com; Instagram @epsycampbell

She was accompanied by Dr Natalia Kanem when the said event took place. The pair are embarking on a "The Return Mission" program to advance and promote the rights of people from Africa.

A Brief History Of The Elmina Castle

In 1482, the Portuguese built Elmina Castle, also known as Castelo de S. Jorge da Mina (St. George of the Mine Castle), Castelo da Mina, or simply Mina, in present-day Elmina, Ghana (previously known as Gold Coast).

It was the first European commercial post on the Gulf of Guinea and the oldest European structure south of the Sahara.

The castle was initially built as a trading post, but it later became one of the most important sites on the Atlantic slave trade route.

Clifford Ashun Gives Grim Account of Slavery In The Castle

Clifford Ashun, the Central Regional Director of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, stated that: "

People are made to lie side-by-side, unable to move and sit up with their hands and legs in chains and shackles."

He went on to say:

"There were instances one could not get his hand to clean his mouth, and many died because of the way they were closely packed,"

This account of the shocking conditions of African Ancestors made Madam Campbell deeply sad as she grieved their plight.

Elmina castle slave trade

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported on the history of the Elmina castle. It is one of the most ancient white-washed medieval castles that lie on the coast of Ghana.

The castle was the first and, for a long time, the largest European construction built in tropical Africa.

However, its magnificence and its picturesque environment embraced by the blue sky, sandy beaches, and tropical palm trees disguise the history of Elmina Castle.

Source: YEN.com.gh