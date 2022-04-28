Rocky Dawuni has made Ghana proud after his music was played in outer space in an Instagram video.

The International Space Station shared a video where they were playing his music in outer space. Rocky was tagged in the video.

The video shows how far the Ghanaian ace has come in the music space and is a big win for Ghanaian music.

Rocky Dawuni is not only taking Ghana to the world. He is literally taking Ghana out of this world.

The Ghanaian reggae superstar made the motherland proud when the International Space Station tagged him in a video where his music was being played in nowhere than outer space.

Photo: Ghanaian reggae star Rocky Dawuni

In the video, the astronauts were dilly-dallying around in a space shuttle whiles Rocky’s Gonna Take it Easy was being played in the background. The publication was made by ameyawdebrah.com

Some Great Achievements Of Ghana’s Reggae Phenomena

Rocky Dawuni is no stranger to making history. The reggae star is Ghana’s first-ever Grammy nominee. His album, branches of the same tree, was nominated in the category of Best Reggae Album, a category filled with stiff competition.

The album Gonna Take It Easy is on was nominated for the 64th Grammy award. At the Ghana Music Awards 2011, his Hymns For the Rebel Soul album was nominated for the prestigious NAACP Image Award for Outstanding World Music Album and Best Reggae Song.

Rocky has done a lot of activism through his music which has granted him the opportunity to perform in some of the most prestigious events. In 2018 he performed live at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, CA, where he was an honored guest.

He performed live at the Global Landscapes Forum in Kenya. Others include the Ozone Awards in Montreal, Canada, with UN Environment and the Robert F. Kennedy “Ripple of Hope” Gala, New York

Rocky Dawuni Shows His Support For Black Sherif

While astronauts jam to Rocky's music in another stratosphere. He also jams to Black Sherif’s Kwaku, the traveler song. In a post previously published by YEN.com.gh, Dawuni was seen enjoying Blacko’s latest banger.

Legendary Ghanaian Reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni, has shown immense love to the younger generation by supporting rap music prodigy Black Sherif. In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of fillaboyzdotcom, Rocky Dawuni, who was at an event, was seen jamming to Black Sherif's new song, Kwaku The Traveller.

