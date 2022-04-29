NSMQ’s quiz mistress has been appointed as dean of the department of engineering by the University of Ghana

The well-known professor hit another milestone in her academic career when the prestigious university appointed her

Being one of the most liked personalities in Ghana, the professor got a lot of congratulatory reactions on social media

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann is a Biomedical Engineer and Quiz mistress for the National Science and Maths Quiz.

She is a well-learned woman and one of the most prominent personalities in the Ghanaian academic space. She has recently been appointed as the dean of the engineering department by the University of Ghana. The appointment will take effect in April this year.

In a post on Twitter by EdwardAsare_ he broke the news of the milestone. Some tweeps dropped their reactions to the tweet, applauding the professor with their congratulations.

Ela_dadzie said

Woow. Path opened for others to follow. Congratulations @elsie_effah

PatrickMakafui also said

Congratulations prof @elsie_effah

The professor has been lecturing at the University of Ghana since 2006. So it is no surprise that the university has decided to make her dean of the department of engineering with her expertise.

She has been a Senior Lecturer and Head Department of Biomedical Engineering for over 10 years. She is also the president of the Ghana Society of Biomedical Engineers.

Some Achievements Of Professor Kaufmann

In 2018, professor Kaufmann was awarded the golden torch for international academic leadership. The award is a prestigious one which recognizes the best of the best in the academic space.

In 2017 she was the Impact Africa Summit Laureate for Education in Ghana.

She was also a Board member of the African Gifted Foundation Ghana and the British International School-Ghana.

