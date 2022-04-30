Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam has paid for the release of 120 prisoners, most of whom were petty offenders

The Al-Raed player partnered with the local charity Crime Check Foundation to embark on the gesture

Many members of the cyber community who commented on the kind deed have praised his good heart

Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu Twasam has once again paid for the release of 120 incarcerated persons who couldn't afford to pay penalties for their freedom.

The majority of the convicts were petty criminals who had been imprisoned because of extreme financial constraints and could not afford to pay their fines.

Christian Atsu, in a joint effort with Crime Check Foundation, paid for their release, according to Crime Check Foundation.

Photo of Christian Atsu, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng with convicts released in 2021. Source: Christian Atsu/CCF

Source: Facebook

When he started

The Al-Raed player started the initiative in 2018 in partnership with the local charity Crime Check Foundation.

Aside from paying for the release of prisoners, Atsu also provides the convicts with tokens to help them reintegrate into society.

Similarly, through financial support from philanthropist Ali Ibrahim and others, Crime Check Foundation paid the fines and secured the release of eight petty offenders from Koforidua Local Prison in 2021.

See the post below:

Many members of the cyber community have praised Christian Atsu's good heart after OMGVoice highlighted his recent kind deed on Facebook.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the reactions below:

Godwin Tsorblewu said:

''God richly bless him. He will live long to continue helping lives.''

Clarice Doku commented:

''Awwww poverty shame on you! People get jailed because they can’t afford 100cedi. It is well.''

Husein Hassan said:

''You will be shocked to hear some of them stole 10cedis others 5 cedis but we have in our society the so-called politicians who stole billions of dollars and cedis, but are roaming about in our society free as if nothing happens, our prisons are designed for the poor but not the Rich, a society were the poor will continue to be poor while the rich will continue to be richer in the expense of the poor sweat, society of injustice sad .''

Nana Asor Martha commented:

''My brother was brought out of jail in 2018 because of this same person Atsu, May u never lack anything in yr entire life, Amen.''

See the post below:

Screenshot of a post by OMGVoice. Source: OMGVoice

Source: Facebook

