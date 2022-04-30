A recent Mercedes Benz G-Wagon owner has taken to social media to celebrate her wins with her followers

In an Instagram post, @bo_hair revealed that she has been able to buy all the cars she used to see when she had no car

She added that her poor background motivated her to work hard and build a better future for herself

A grateful young lady has recently taken to social media to open up about the story behind her success.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @bo_hairs had hair sharing a photo of herself standing infront of her newly purchased Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and posing for the camera.

Pretty CEO with her new car and posing for the camera Photo credit: @bo_hairs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Recounting her story, the young human hair supply CEO shared that through hardwork and the success of her business, she has been able to buy all the cars that used to pass by her when she used to walk.

The young lady also added that when she used to pick 'keke', all her friends were using their parents' cars.

"While my friends were driving their parents jeep (cos they were big man children )i was jumping keke ,as my mama no even get bicycle"

Her poor background caused her to work hard and make money for herself.

" I knew I had to work really hard mehn considering the poor background I was coming from ,There's no business I didn't do,even selling food with my boyfriend then who's currently my husband"

Eventually, @bo_hairs started her hair business which was a success and that caused her situation to change for the best, she revealed.

Source: YEN.com.gh