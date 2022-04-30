Ghanaian celebrity, Deloris Frimpong Manso has got many people commenting on her natural look after a video of herself surfaced online

In the post, she was seen in a with her natural hair in cornroll with no makeup and in her workout clothes

Many of her followers who saw the video commented on how good she looks and expressed their admiration for her

A video of well-known Ghanaian TV personality, Delay has surfaced online and is causing hige stir among netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @delayghana had the grogeous Delay Show host holding a sample of her new product, Delay Shito and sitting on the floor.

Beautiful delay posing for the camera and in her gym wear Photo credit: @delayghana/Instagram

Many people however seemed more interested in how natural the young woman and the gym wear she had on.

The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 18,000 reactions with over 190 comments.

Some of the interest comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@harmelteng_ commented:

In love with your gym wear ❤️

@royyal_bllush replied:

Beautiful women

@monk wrote:

Everything about Delay is GOOD!

From @Doea Oforiwaa:

But delay u are very beautiful

@venunye_mamaga commented:

Sis you are beautiful without makeup

@rayli.ray said:

Naturally beautiful

Watch the full video linked below;

