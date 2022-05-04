A lady has become an internet sensation following her daring public marriage proposal to her heartthrob

The lady stunned many at a shopping mall as she went on one knee awaiting her man to appear on scene

In cute videos she shared, the man came close to where she was and without hesitation gave a lovely response

A lady took the bull by the horns by pulling a lovely marriage proposal on her man in public.

In Nigeria, it is a widespread belief that it is the duty of the male to propose marriage to a female, but this woman went against the norm.

She went on one knee. Photo Credit: (@simplyerhun_)

In videos she shared on her Instagram page, the lady with the handle @simplyerhun_ in a pink gown was spotted on one knee as she patiently waited for her man to appear on the scene at a shopping mall.

Her positioning caught the attention of shoppers who gathered around her to understand what was about to go down.

She got a lovely response from her man

Unperturbed by the scene she created, the daring lady waited with a welcoming smile on her face until her man showed up.

Without hesitation, he stretched forth his hand for his woman to wear him the engagement ring.

The lovebirds then share a warm hug amid cheers from thrilled shoppers.

On her IG page, the excited lady wrote:

"YES I did it and I got a big YES!!!

"From this day forward, I shall not walk alone. His heart will be my shelter and his arms will be my home.@westbenzinc.

"I proposed and He said YES!!!

"Road to Mrs!!!"

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the lady's action

@oviegry said:

"I love your courage and boldness. This will build your heart in marriage. Be bless dear and congrats."

@philip_marvel said:

"I'm proud of you girl. I love your bold steps. Your type of woman is rare. Your husband is blessed to have found you."

@itzprincess.adaobi.75 said:

"Lets us ladies be calming down oooo , God said he that fineth a wife fineth a good thing not she that fineth a husband fineth a good thing so lets try and keep that our prestige as a woman, Oya go and pay his groom price, Madness."

@snow_fashionworld said:

"This isn't right at all it's right for him to purpose by himself not u forcing ur way to his life God's time is best what if his not the right man for you there are ways that seem right to man but at the end is distruction. I hope it ends well with u guys."

Lady proposes to her boyfriend at his workplace

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had caused a stir as she showed up at her man's workplace to propose marriage to him.

The corporately dressed man appeared on scene wearing a smile as he spotted his woman on one knee with a ring pointed in his direction.

Without hesitation, the boyfriend stretched out his right hand as the lady wore him the ring in the video shared on Instagram by @ssussjamofficial.

The lovebirds lock in a tight embrace after sharing a kiss amid cheers from his supposed female colleagues who have been there all along.

Source: YEN.com.gh