On the morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Ghanaians woke up to a trending video of a taxi driver who made an entire household weep uncontrollably with his unexpected gesture.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the gentleman had returned an amount of GH¢8,400 that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

When the video went viral, most people were moved to the point of wanting to support the driver in every possible way.

YEN.com.gh has computed the amount that is currently known to have been donated to the honest Church of Pentecost member and how that goes to show that honesty is actually a virtue that cannot be priced.

Vice President GH¢20,000

Manasse Azuri GH¢2,500

Musician Kidi 5,000

EKOSIISEN has raised money, amounting to GH¢15,000

Salt Media CEO, Ohene Kwame Frimpong GH¢7,800

This brings the total amount known so far to GH¢50,300, which is almost six times what the driver would have kept for himself if he had chosen to be dishonest.

Source: YEN.com.gh