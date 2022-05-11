Singer, KiDi has donated GH¢5000 to Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who returned an amount of GH₵8,400 a passenger left in his car

The young man is going viral on social media after returning an amount of GH¢8,400 that was left in his car by a fish seller at Mallam Atta Market

Fans have applauded KiDi and some have shared heartwarming messages on the gesture of Mr Ackon in returning the money to the troubled woman

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year 2022, KiDi has donated some amount of money totaling GH¢5000 to a young man who returned GH¢8,400 that was left in his car by a fish seller who trades at Mallam Atta Market.

Kwesi Ackon as he is called, received the amount when KiDi bumped into him at Accra based radio station, Happy 101.7FM.

KiDi, Abeiku Santana, Kwesi Ackon, and Ohene Kwame Frimpong. Photo Source: @utvghana

In a statement, KiDi said:

I would like to give him a small token he can use to support his financial needs. I would like to give him GH¢5000 . God bless you so much. These days when someone gets hold of your money, forget about it. it is gone.

Host of the show, Abeiku Santana presented the money on KiDi's behalf, as well as other patrons who thong the station to donate some money to the man for his kind gesture.

CEO of Salt Media GH, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong and Managing Director of Despite Media Group gave Mr Ackon, GH¢7,800. Also, the lady who lost her money in the taxi offered him some fish and money for fuel worth GH¢500.

Fans laud KiDi and share heartwarming messages to Kwesi Ackon

Source: YEN.com.gh