A waakye joint located at East Legon in Accra used number tags to keep the process of buying and selling orderly

This is an unconventional initiative that was implemented to improve the services, and a video showing the food joint has been gathering reactions online

YEN.com.gh put together some of the interesting reactions

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A local vendor who sells popular Ghanaian delicacy, Waakye, which is made by cooking rice and beans together, has taken her branding to another level.

In a video that was shared on the Instagram handle of Hiz_Sarpomaah_Official, customers were made to line up orderly in a queue whilst each of them had specific tags.

This unconventional initiative is thought to have been implemented in order to prevent wrongful overtaking by some customers and ensure that the buying and selling process is completely smooth.

See a video showing the arrangement below:

What Ghanaians are saying

When the video surfaced on social media, netizens could not hold back their reactions.

Below were some of the interesting comments they shared:

the_hairmasterz who appears to have been at the vendor before said:

I promise, without the number you’re not getting waakye

iam_miss_mensah hilariously commented:

Waakye mu cape coast teaching hospital, anytime i have a number like this then I'm seeing a doctor

jannetakos another customer mentioned:

Doesn't even taste good I stopped buying from them opposite jerrys pub legos Avenue

Local Waakye Seller goes next Level; Customers Given Special tag Numbers in Video Credit: @hiz_sarpomaah_official

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia mentioned in a previous report that retailers who sell waakye, beans, Kofi brokeman (roasted plantain), trotro, and all you can think of, would start receiving cashless payment.

He explained that Ghana was moving to a cashless society and further indicated that a universal QR code will be launched by the Bank of Ghana to facilitate the new process.

According to him, this would enable all retailers, regardless of what they sell, to receive money via their mobile, not necessarily cash payment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen