A brave Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, is progressing in his charity ride from London to Lagos as he is now in Africa

Narrating his experience riding through the Sahara Desert, he said he heard voices around him and explained what could have caused it

Many Nigerians who reacted to his story said that he is very determined and they look forward to seeing him completing the herculean task

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who has been on a mission to ride from London to Lagos for more than 10 days went from Laayoune to Naouadhibour, covering more than 1,000 kilometers.

In a post on Monday, May 2, the relentless rider said the ride would be his longest since he started out on the journey.

The man said he stretched his limit after reading a book. Photo source: @lionheart1759

Kunle revealed that he got to his present destination two days ahead of time. He went ahead to say that before going to bed the previous night, he read a book that spoke about the limitations people place on themselves.

After the reading, Kunle dumped his usual routine of setting out by 9 am and instead went out early at 6 am. The man tested his limit all through the journey.

He said it took him almost two hours to cross the Mauritania border. He said he travelled through the Sahara desert all through.

Kunle revealed that when he stopped and wanted to make a video in the desert, solders who passed by him laughed and wondered if he is okay because of the uncanny nature of the Sahara.

Attesting to how very dangerous the place could be, he said he heard voices around him. In his words:

“…this is the Sahara! And It is true the Sahara is not your friend and it doesn’t forgive nor understand mistakes or ignorance, it just kills you! When I stopped to do the video, I kept turning round because I started hearing different voices.”

According to him, while hearing voices could sound so funny to many, it is true. He, however, said that they are not spirit voices but voices of people who may be around.

He explained it away by said:

“…Because of the strong winds on the Sahara and the relatively flat and bare surfaces, sound waves tend to travel farther, so voices of people from several kilometers away can come out clearly to you.”

Read his thread below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@victoriousEbube said:

"1002 kilometers under 24 hours? That is like traveling from Lagos to Maiduguri."

@owonatty replied:

"Lagos to Maiduguri is 1600kilometers which can be done in 24hrs as well. It all depends on one's strength and good roads to ride on!"

@OlukoyaQ said:

"Been so worried we haven't hear from you since last Thursday or so.. what a relief this is. I salute your courage sir."

@Onepieceng said:

"I am so invested in this. God bless you for the updates. It's like a breath of fresh air compared to the normal social media content. Go Eagle!"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that on Thursday, April 28, the man revealed that he is now in Morocco.

The man said that his experience with the Spanish cold weather was a way of preparing him for the desert.

He added that the desert wind was strong and dusty. Kunle revealed that the wind made it difficult for him to ride at 90km/1hr.

