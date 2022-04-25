Galamsey operator faces jail time after stealing GH₵800 for chichinga, but his enjoyment plans were cut short when he got caught

The perpetrator stole the stated amount from a noodle seller, which he used to satisfy his uncontrollable hunger for roasted meat

The 25-year-old ended up in custody after he was later caught and put in the confines of the Gyakobu police

A young man has ended up in the rigours of the law after he stole money from a noodle seller to enjoy some sticks of chichinga, but his taste for meat has ended him up on the wrong side of the law.

Kwame Asamoah, in a story covered by Crime Check Foundation, used the GH₵800 he stole to buy some apparel aside from the roasted meat bought, he promised to return the amount to its rightful owner, but the noodle vendor was having none of it and subsequently reported him to the police.

In an interview with Crime Check Tv Gh, he confessed that financial constraints led him to steal the money.

In the interview, he further stated.

I have been helping the complainant convey her items to where she sells and also helps her after she had closed. Life was hard and I could not bear it any longer so I took her money. I used it to buy clothes, spent some on food and kept the rest

He went on to say:

During a meeting on the issue, the brother of the complainant disagreed with my payment plan and demanded that I am taken to the Gyakobu police. I was advised to shun my stubborn life, but I did not listen.

After the stated events, Asamoah appeared before a court where he pled guilty and was fined a sum of GH₵900, which he was unable to pay. He was subsequently sentenced to 8 months in jail.

Asamoah started doing time in the Kumasi central prison but was bailed out by Crime Check Foundation with support from a US-based donor named Star of David.

