A confident Limpopo man busted some hectic dance moves that left the people of Mzansi in fits of laughter

Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared the video, commenting on how these moves are only seen in Limpopo

The people of SA took to the comment section, living for the man’s contagious energy and his wild dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ain’t nothing like a good groove! A man from Limpopo has left many Mzansi citizens thriving off of his contagious energy. Every weekend should look like this man.

A man got his groove on and the people of Mzansi were bust over the clip. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Videos of the vibey man have been doing their rounds on social media and peeps are living for what the man was serving that fine evening. This type of energy is what nights filled with regret look like, and the people love it.

Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared the hilarious clip online and had a good chuckle at the man’s confidence. We have to give it to him though, he got the moves!

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The people of Mzansi live for the groover’s energy, he is a whole vibe

This clip gave people life. Seeing someone living their best life reminded people that life is too short and you should groove even when people are watching.

Take a look at some of the comments:

May Ree said:

“I'm proud to say I'm from Limpopo ❤️”

Edwin Ramokone said:

“Limpopo dancing is straight up aerobic exercise ”

Kagiso Kagi said:

“Limpopo is a country on its own.”

Nick Wane said:

“He’s not wearing a smartwatch. No Vitality for him.”

Ghanaian Plus-size Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves at Wedding Reception

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

Source: YEN.com.gh