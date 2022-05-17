A video has gone viral on Tik Tok. It was a video of a white woman who revealed she travelled to Ghana to find love

In the video, the woman showed videos of her on her way to Ghana and videos of Ghana. In the end, she can be seen holding hands with someone suspected to be her new find love

The video which went viral on Tik Tok as suspected generated a massive reaction from the online community, mostly Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Tik Tok video has gone viral and it has got Ghanaians talking. In the video, a White lady could be seen taking a plane to Ghana.

In the background, a computer-generated voice can be heard saying ''If you travel to Ghana alone you won't come back single and they were right''

Photo: White lady holding hands with Ghanain boyfriend. Source: TheForexChick/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video began with her sitting in a plane and a few seconds later in Ghana, at the end of the video the hand of a white lady and that of a black person could be seen entangled together amorously. The video got lots of people in aww as they reacted.

Social Media Reactions

Kirsten Robertson agreed with the assertion saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I have also been to Ghana and I can confirm this! Good luck sis!

Katerina Biniari Wanted to find her love too as she said:

I’m preparing my suitcase for a trip there

Elizabeth made a hilarious comment saying:

Love is sweet but visa is sweeter

Jennifer Lopez was prepared to pack her bags and leave for Ghana:

Really I could find me a husband out there I’m on my way

Earth Daily also said the assertion was true:

I visited Ghana ones and this isn’t a lie.

BEAT KITCHEN was excited as he said:

wish you and my Ghanaian brother happy endings. he's going to treat you right

See video below:

Yvonne Nelson: Actress Complains That Ghanaian Men Don’t Want Her; She Sleeps Alone in Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about Yvonne nelson being celibate for 2 years.

Yvonne Nelson says she has not been with a man since the birth of her child, Ryn Roberts, almost 5 years ago She says no matter how hard she tries to get close to a Ghanaian man, it does not work and she is left disappointed

Source: YEN.com.gh