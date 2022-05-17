A photo has been shared by a lady that has left social media in tatters. The photo showed the lady's looks before and after her pregnancy

She looked different in the two photos. In the before picture, she had marks on her face and discolored skin, while she glowed beautifully in the after photos

The picture went viral on Twitter, and tweeps could not believe their eyes. Some made fun of her before photos while others highlighted the toll pregnancy takes on one's body

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A photo has appeared online, leaving many netizens shook and in disbelief. The image was shared by a woman who narrated her ordeal during her pregnancy and how pregnancy can significantly affect a woman's body.

She shared photos of her before and after side by side, and she did not look like the same person at all. Her skin was pale in the pregnancy photo, and she had marks on her face. Indeed, she did not look too good, in many people's opinion.

Photo: Lady shares before and after photos Source: Depejuu_.

Source: Twitter

However, the after-pregnancy photos were mind-blowing. The drastic change left people in disbelief as her skin glowed beautifully in the photo, and she looked very healthy. The photo went viral, and netizens did not disappoint, as many people had fascinating takes on the photos.

Social Media Reaction

Wizzy_porche009 Dropped some knowledge regarding the lady's condition:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This is called 'chloasma'. It is also sometimes known as 'melasma' or the 'mask of pregnancy'. Chloasma is thought to be due to stimulation of pigment-producing cells by female sex hormones so that they produce more melanin pigments (dark coloured pigments)

Beulahnife2 A fellow pregnant woman expressed her surprise too:

Wow I'm seeing pregnant women change and all. And here is me not even adding much weight . I don't even look pregnant in most clothes I wear

Lailaah_ Also spoke her mind saying:

Pregnancy will indeed humble you. We went for immunization 10days after birth & the lady that took my delivery couldn't recognize me she said "Aunty so you're not black?" And I never thought my nose would ever be soft again.... Ah! Can only be God

Ghanaian lady confidently convinces 2 boyfriends she is pregnant for both of them

In other news, elsewhere, other people are using pregnancy as a weapon of manipulation. YEN.com previously published an article on this.

A Ghanaian lady whose name is withheld was able to get 2 boyfriends to believe that they were responsible for her pregnancy. This was a solution the lady came to because she was unsure which of her partners got her pregnant.

Source: YEN.com.gh