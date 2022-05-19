A video has surfaced online showing the exam questions that were given to a Ghanai a n KG 1 pupil

a The l ady who took the video could not hold back her laughter as she read the hilarious and somewhat outrageous questions set for the kid

l The video made rounds on social media, leaving many people laughing their hearts out. Others also expressed shock at the country's educational system

A hilarious video that was shared on TikTok has brought smiles and laughter to the faces of countless people.

A woman took a video of the examination questions set for a little child in kindergarten as she expressed disbelief coupled with laughter at the kind of questions posed by the teachers to the kids.

She said the teachers were something else as she did not understand why a three-year-old child should be asked who created heaven and earth. The answer to that question got her in hearty laughter as the child chose satan as his/her answer.

The subsequent question, which was even more outrageous to her, got her laughing, even more. The child was asked to draw a Muslim praying, the kid made a hilarious attempt at answering the question, and the woman who took the video could not hold her laughter.

Social Media Reactions

Charlotte needed something to smile about, and the video did just that

sis I lost my dad a week today and I'm not in Ghana to see him for the last time, always crying, but because of this video my face is full of joy

kabusco expressed frustration with the questions asked the kid

the line of questioning is bad. KG1 like seriously!!

Maadjwoah Sally also said:

The kind of hone work they give them . ..it will over you

MARGARET ARMAH also narrated a similar experience:

my little sister was told to draw Jesus on the cross she was also in KG1

