Hajia4Reall's daughter, Naila, has performed her new song, God's Child, in a new video

Naila sang the lyrics correctly with body movement just like her mother's

Many fans have admired Naila and showered praises on her

Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila, seems to be ready to follow her mother’s footsteps in making music.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Naila is captured singing her mother’s new song, God’s Child, so perfectly as if she wrote the lyrics.

The little girl was performing with a toy microphone and keyboard, and she is seen playing the keyboard herself.

A collage of Hajia4Reall and daughter. Photo credit: @hajia4reall/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Naila’s body movement and facial expression while she performed shows how much she loves the song and the whole thing she was doing.

Many people have praised the 4-year-old girl and said she is ready for music.

Reactions

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mastergarzy: “She’s ready.”

rxccc_alo: “Sweet.”

nmamacgregor: “Fine girl.”

mal._titi: “a supportive daughter.”

naydianettey: “She did very very well . Indeed we are God's children.”

_moet.rg: “@naila4real wants to be a super star.”

samirabaeazumi: “Woóooow very fantastic.”

lawrenceaggrey: “So amazing.”

danso.phils_gh: “This jx the beginning.”

_moet.rg: “It will happen #4real .”

maame_korea: “Its the moves for me.”

gods_clothingline: “Little Mona.”

fabteesbykai: “So pretty.”

kay__richh.09: “Wow.”

sadia_9: “so adorable.”

gifty.quansah.10: “Good.”

iamjaeoffical: “Pls we just met our future Grammy award winner.”

do.raa__: “Pretty Naila.”

Background

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall was in the news recently when she disclosed that she has many businesses that she does not post online.

She revealed having businesses she co-owns, and also a lot of business partners she wants to keep on the low.

"I am a businesswoman. I am into the beauty industry. And also I have businesses that I don't post on social media. I have businesses that I co-own. I have business partners," Hajia proudly said.

In other news, popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has mimicked her colleague Afia Schwar while in bed with her husband.

