A video has been shared on social media with a UCC student explaining what each part of the UCC crest represents

The student made amusing references for each part of the crest, associating it with the performance of every student in the school

The video, which circulated all over social media, made a lot of people's day as they laughed hard at the young man's creativity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video, a UCC student used symbols in the school's crest to represent how GPA works in the school. In the video, he used the symbols to show how difficult studying at UCC is, as a drop in GPA spells doom for any student.

He said the bird on the crest represents your GPA and the blue wave-like symbol below the bird represents the sea.

Photo: Entrance of UCC. Source: University Of Cape Coast

Source: Twitter

He stated that if you perform well, you stay above water level, which means you're safe, but if you perform poorly, you will sink below the sea, and since humans can't breathe underwater, you're doomed.

The video reached a large audience as it got over 8,000 likes and 232 comments as at the time of this publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reaction To UCC Student's GPA Metaphor

SNR.K.PABLO could not hold his laughter as he said:

This explanation needs to be written down for future reference

Hajia_Zee also said:

Eiiiii despite the pressure, I will still choose ucc any day

Ama Frimpomaa didn't seem to enjoy her time at the school as she said:

I competed there but wil never advice anybody to choose there

PrettyEryka 24 was also not feeling UCC too much as she said:

Charley, we koraa that we are affiliated to this School koraa we feel the pressure GPA ne CGPA , all the same GPA ne CGPA nyinaa y3 wiase….@

boakyewaad also said:

The stress alone......not easy

See video below:

Asantewaa A-MacCarthy: Meet University of Cape Coast Overall Best Graduating Student with 3.971 CGPA

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about a brilliant UCC student. She was the overall best graduating student of her congregation during the University of Cape Coast's 2021 graduation ceremony. She resorted to social media to share her achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh