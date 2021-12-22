The overall best graduating student of the 54th congregation of the University of Cape Coast has resorted to social media to share her exciting news

In her post, Asantewaa Aboagye-MacCarthy revealed that she graduated with a CGPA of 3.971 and received five different awards

The Doctor of Optometry graduate shared that she is glad she can now be seen as a positive point of reference for the upcoming ones

A brilliant young lady by the name of Asantewaa Aboagye-MacCarthy has recently taken to social media to share her massive achievement.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the young lady who identifies as 'God-Girl' announced that she successfully graduated as the overall best graduating student of the 54th congregation of the University of Cape Coast having achieved a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.971 out of 4.000.

Asantewaa posing for a selfie and delivering the valedictory Photo credit: Asantewaa Aboagye-MacCarthy/Facebook

In her post, Asantewaa revealed that she received the Chancellor's award for the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 3.971, the Madam Yaa Ampemaa award for best graduating female student of the 54th Congregation.

She also received the overall best graduating student of the College of Health and Allied Sciences award, best graduating student of the School of Allied Health Sciences and the Dr. Kojovi Morny award for best graduating Doctor of Optometry Student.

According to the post, the young lady believes she has become an evidence of the grace of God and a reference point of encouragement to every child.

