A white man who paid a visit to Ghana had an unpleasant experience when the rains left Accra in a mess in recent weeks

The man shared a video of a room he was lodged in, which was flooded to knee level. In the video, his belongings could be seen surrounded by water

The video got a lot of traction on Twitter and also caused a stir as there were divided opinions on the necessity of him posting it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A white man visiting Ghana, Cooper Inveen, has been one of the victims of the recent floods in the country's capital.

He shared a video of his hotel room which was in a messy state. It was flooded to knee level. The situation seemed to have disturbed him, so he decided to share it on Twitter.

Photo: flooded room, cooper Inveen Source: cinveen

Source: Twitter

He posted the video with a caption saying:

Waking up in Accra today… how’s your morning going?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The tweet brought about a heated discussion amongst many Ghanaians. Some people found the post unnecessary and called it a ploy to shame the nation to the western world, while others saw nothing wrong with it and only viewed it as a man sharing a bad experience.

Social Media Reactions

Obuorgh was of the view that floods happen in every country as he said:

It’s like this everywhere in the world when it rains despite their huge drains and sewer systems. I’m not defending how crazy it is but if you want pictures and videos go to you tube and see for yourself the floods in some advanced countries.

Daniel_ceek didn't seem too happy with the post:

Sorry but there are a whole lot of houses that never experienced this Meaning you rented the wrong place You should’ve check the surroundings if the house is situated at waterways or not This is not about “waking up in Ghana like this” but waking up in waterway houses like this!!

gofosu_ sympathised with him, saying:

Sorry you have to experience our country like this...

HeadofMeduzaa also said:

The beginning of many ,sad for the country we live in .

See video below:

Accra Floods: Video of Man, Others Screaming To Save Driver From Drowning Stirs Emotions; “Yo This Be Crazy”

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article on some events that took place during the recent floods.

A Twitter user, Shatta Ama, has uploaded a distressing video of people making frantic efforts to save a motorist from drowning The driver was heading towards a flooded ditch during Saturday evening's heavy downpours on May 21

Source: YEN.com.gh