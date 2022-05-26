Lion Heart, Kunle Adeyanju who is riding from London to Lagos has said his bike will be placed on sale once he arrives in Nigeria

According to him, the bike which he has used to ride all the way from Europe to Africa will be going for $25,000 an equivalent of GH₵193,750

He also revealed that part of the proceeds of the planned sale will be donated to charity and committed to ending Polio

Eagle, the bike being used by London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, will be placed on sale as soon as the adventurer arrives in Lagos.

According to a tweet shared by the biker, the bike will be going for $25,000, an equivalent of NGH₵194k.

Part of the N10m from the bike sale will go to charity. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Part of the money will go to charity

He intimated in his now-viral tweet that part of the proceeds will be donated to charity and used to end Polio.

Kunle wrote in his tweet:

"Eagle will be going on auction post-arrival in Lagos…… starting bid $25,000. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Rotary Foundation toward ending polio."

Kunle commenced his popular charity journey on the 19th of April and he is currently in Ghana.

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users commend Kunle

@PstChibuzorGift commented:

"Wishing you a safe arrival to Nigeria. Have been following up on your trip from day one. Wish I could be available to welcome you but all the same Congrats and have a wonderful trip ahead."

@adejumoke_ajao

"@Honda A worthy cause was accomplished and promoted by a good-spirited individual with the aim of ending polio with one of your bikes. Kindly, make him your ambassador and donate to this course. Thanks."

@KayodeAdeniran9 commented:

"Eagle should be preserved. The Nigerian government should work with @lionheart1759."

@Olaoluwa003 said:

"Nice one @lionheart1759. The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold for 7.1 million pounds ($9.3 million)."

