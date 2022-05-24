Zenab, the pretty lady who is noticeably supportive of Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju is coming to Nigeria on the 29th of May to join in receiving the adventurer

The lady has been very supportive of the biker and she became popular after she made a personal donation of about GH¢8k to the End Polio campaign for which Kunle is riding

Many who have seen the announcement on Kunle's Twitter handle are very excited as they say it will be nice to have her around in Nigeria, the giant of Africa

It is finally going down as Zenab, the Ivorian lady who has been noticeably close to Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, is coming to Nigeria.

This much was made known by the biker himself through a tweet. He said Zenab will be around to participate in his reception in Lagos.

Zenab will be in Lagos on the 29th of May.

Source: UGC

Nigerians excited about Zenab's coming

Many who have seen the announcement are very excited as some of them are even claiming something is going on between Kunle and Zenab.

Zenab herself even fueled the rumour when she tweeted that she missed the biker and he responded with the same passion.

Neither of them has confirmed anything, but what is clear is that both share the same passion for the End Polio Rotary campaign.

See Kunle's tweet below:

Twitter users react

@Iranladebanjo said:

"Something is cooking! I really don't want to believe that her coming is for the love of Rotary alone... If it what I think it is, it will be beautiful to see. We await her arrival."

@Oroboisa21 commented:

"If this lady is single and you're single too. Both of you must marry by force oooo. We go sponsor the wedding. I overly like two of you. Perfect-match!"

@DanielP19479974 said:

"I knew it lady Zee will surely come down."

