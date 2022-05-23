Black Coffee took to Twitter to flex his luxury home in the heart of Johannesburg and said that it was a proud moment for him

He shared a number of pictures of his home which had Mzansi breathless, every inch screamed wealth and power

The international DJ's fans took to social media to share their reactions to the amazing snaps of his luxury home

International DJ Black Coffee shared snaps on his official Twitter account of his new digs in the heart of Johannesburg and Mzansi's jaw dropped at the sight of the extravagance on offer.

The DJ revealed that his apartment was decorated by the award-winning interior designer Tristan du Plessis and Tdps.

Black Coffee showed off the new interior of his home in Johannesburg leaving Mzansi breathless. Photo credit: @RealBlackCoffee

He shared a couple of snaps of his interior which looks like something out of a dream. Every item in his luxury penthouse had been carefully chosen and curated.

Black Coffee captioned the post with the following:

"Proud moment

My 1st work in this space......Interior design colab with an award-winning Tristan du Plessis and Tdps in the heart of Jhb city.

Sky's not the limit, it's just a view."

Social media users took to the comment section to comment of the luxurious snaps

@Tsietsi89442139:

"Ke ha hao moo? Che o phela ha monate. Good life at its highest."

@khoshdjoffaith:

"This is beautiful inspired, " The sky is not the limit just a view"

@yikagubazi959:

"GeeSoul JaZzMan Dj/house producer Grootman hard work is beautiful."

@769fd3e316bf402:

"Congratulations Mashimane for creating a space you will enjoy spending your personal time at."

