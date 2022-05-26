A Ghanaian man has employed a peculiar niche in his Egg and pepper business. A video of him has got people talking

The young man wears a suit to hawk his eggs. A customer decided to take a video of him as he found his approach to the business fascinating

The video made its way to social media and lots of Ghanaians were impressed with the man as many found his marketing strategy interesting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video that has surfaced online, a man can be seen selling Egg and pepper in a suit, The young man devices the unconventional apparel as a marketing tool for his business.

A customer who noticed how sharply dressed he was and how well packaged his goods were, took a video and interviewed him.

Photo: Ghanaian Man selling egg in suit Source: Nana kwadwo

Source: UGC

The unique egg seller took his customer through the different packages he has on offer and he had some very interesting names for them.

He calls his red pepper ''monogamics'' whiles he calls the package with the green pepper ''polygamics'' he also calls his package of diced onions ''polyhandras'' he calls a combination of all the three ''VIP'' and he says it goes for GH₵1.50

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The unique egg seller got a lot of ''fans'' as netizens showered him with praise

Social Media Reactions

Priscy Nash was impressed and even suggested an increase in price

At least it should be 2gh because it very hygienic God blessed his hustle

Kate Jil also saluted him as he said:

Professional Entrepreneur, I salute you God bless your hustle

Mikanda ♏ was also surprised and reacted like this:

fresh egg is now gh1.50ps so it should be Ghc2.........container plus pepper eii wow

WalkwithYah was another surprised netizen

very hygienic wow. I love creativity with honour wow

Crest Africa Media commended him saying:

Beautiful and creative...nice packaging and presentation

See video below:

Creative Woman Uses Plastic Bottles to Make Brooms; Photos go Viral

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article which showcased another creative person.

Creativity has found its place in the hands of a capable woman who uses her talent to make brooms from discarded plastic bottles.

Her handiwork has taken social media by storm as people hailed her unique abilities and creative drive.

Source: YEN.com.gh