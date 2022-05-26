A video of some soldier s eating under tough circumstances has triggered opinions on tough military training among netizens

s In the video, the soldier men under training sat in a canteen to eat, and they found it difficult even to feed themselves as they looked exhausted

People reacted to the video with varying opinions. Some people complained about the type of military training in Ghana, while others wished them well

Netizens have come across a video shared on social media, and as they do best, they had all sorts of reactions to what they saw.

In the video, some soldier men under training could be seen in a canteen eating, the men could barely eat with some having their heads on the table, and one could be seen being fed by another as he could not even lift his arm to eat.

The soldiers were clearly exhausted as many could be seen with their heads on the table instead of eating. The food also did not look rich.

They were served Fante kenkey and just groundnut soup. Only a few could be seen trying to eat, while others either had their heads on the table or had a gloomy and depressed look written all over their faces.

Social Media Reactions

Serwaanyc was amazed as she said:

Charleyone uniform person wan wear. but then hey it's better than been a liability tho

Akua okore❤️ mentioned how difficult military training is:

Training school is never say !!!de joy de comes on de last day

Kapune de blakcedi didn't like the Ghanaian military training style:

your millitary training is out moded gh millitary de3 gyimie training nkwaa

Yayra Bernice also said:

Charley wearing Military uniform no be easy

Kojo-93 said he had it worse in his jurisdiction:

Eii u people sit when eating?? Hmm assin fosu we stand lol

