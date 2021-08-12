Creativity has found its place in the hands of a capable woman who uses her talent to make brooms from discarded plastic bottles

Her handiwork has taken social media by storm as people hailed her unique abilities and creative drive

A Facebook page, @qwaqwanews, shone the spotlight on the entrepreneur in hopes that her work will soon go viral

A local woman has been hailed as creative for her work in converting plastic bottles into brooms which she, in turn, sells to make a living.

A post displaying several pictures of the entrepreneur crafting the domestic cleaning tools was published on Facebook by Qwaqwa News.

A local woman has been hailed as creative for her work in converting plastic bottles into brooms which she then sells to make a living.

The page noted the importance of shining the spotlight on creative individuals who work hard to make a living with a caption that read:

"This woman entrepreneur turns plastic bottle waste into brooms for cleaning. This woman needs her work to go viral on the networks so that her work can be highlighted.

"#Qwaqwanews has always been the right online platform promoting hard-working people in this country."

Not surprisingly, the post was received positively as one user after another on the social network shared it with the objective of the woman's handiwork reaching a wider audience.

In the end, it was shared more than 3 000 times while it attracted nearly 2 000 reactions. Some users were eager to track the creative entrepreneur down while others expressed their willingness to support her work.

YEN.com.gh took a look at the heartwarming responses to the post.

Ke Fifi said:

"Anyone knows how I could get hold of the lady? I have people who are willing to assist her ASAP."

Deon Marillier expressed:

"Brilliant, we need her details to order."

Rosinah Poloko noted:

"Amazing work, creativity ngwana wetsho emang bo mme."

Uvesen Ramiah wrote:

"Talk about recycling and sustainability. My god, brilliant."

Bra Tangos commented:

"Where is she from? I want her number, please. I have the same idea."

11-year-old shows creativity

A talented Ghanaian girl by the name Franklina has amassed a lot of admiration on social media after her brilliant works were shared online.

The post was originally shared on the official Twitter handle of iGRED which works on SDGs’ aligned initiatives to promote GenderEquality, Education, Development & Safety of women & girls.

In pictures that were made public, the 11-year-old primary six student-designed a beautiful house with three cars, all of which were made of just paper.

