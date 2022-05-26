Fimy, a young lady who currently resides in Ghana has shared her inspirational story as a model, musician, actress, and social media influencer

According to the 23-year-old, she found TikTok in 2020 and decided to dedicate her time to it, which turned out to be a great decision

With 2 million followers and over, Fimy also known as Ruby Flashy has one of the highest amount of followers on TikTok in Ghana currently

Maria Ruby Sodjinou, a beautiful social media influencer better known as Fimybaby has recounted her breathtaking story of becoming one of the most influential TikTokers who currently resides in Ghana.

Sharing her rather inspirational story with YEN.com.gh, the stunning 23-year-old lady who is greatly admired by millions of followers for her curvy figure revealed that she only started using TikTok two years ago.

"I was on Instagram for a while when I heard of TikTok and decided to give it a try. It turned out, lots of people liked my videos and the growth has been steadily increasing since then," she said.

Fimybaby, a Ghanaian musician, model and social media influencer Photo credit: @fimybaby/Instagram

Although the internet quickly fell in love with Fimy's elegance, the young lady who is also known as Ruby Flashy indicates that it took a lot of hard work to attain the status that she has gotten on social media.

Fimy, aside from being a successful social media influencer, is also a model, and an actress but also has big dreams of making waves in the music industry with her singing talent.

Her latest song, Jaiye which was premiered on her YouTube channel on May 27, 2022, a few hours before this publication, is already heaping reactions on social media.

When asked to give a piece of advice to other young people dreaming of reaching her status, Ruby said:

'"Everything you want to do is achievable. You just have to believe in yourself. Work hard because nothing good comes easy. Hard work and consistency and have the passion for whatever you are going for".

