Albert Essel, a young KNUST graduate has grown himself into a full-time social media influencer and brand promoter

The young man who grew 176k followers in the space of three years now does social media marketing for big brands including Pizzaman Ghana

According to Albert, some of the biggest secrets to his growth have been to post about hot topics as well as funny ones

A young Ghanaian graduate who finished the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the year 2021 has gotten himself an enviable space as a social media influence.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the gentleman named Albert Essel indicates that he currently makes a living through brand promotion as a Twitter influencer as well as a marketer for Ghanaian brand, Pizzaman.

How the online growth happened

Essel who studied BSc Agribusiness Management as an alumnus of Opoku Ware Senior High School and currently has over 175,000 followers indicated that he was able to grow the account within the space of three years.

Photo of KNUST graduate Albert Essel & Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Twitter

"I started in 2019, the year just before the lockdown period in 2020 and was very active on my account. What really worked for me is, I speak about hot and funny topics such as football, which gets a lot of engagement on Twitter," he recalls.

Earning a living online

According to Essel, social media management, brand promotion, and serving as an influencer is a hot space that is very lucrative and also creates great networks that can be leveraged, if handled properly.

When asked how any young person aspiring to become a great influencer like him can make it online, Essel mentioned:

"Create a brand for yourself. It's all about positioning yourself in order to attract the right people who will help your work. Right now, people come to me when they need someone to speak about sports and brands because that's how I positioned myself. Keep promoting people even when they don't solicit your help and they will surely come back.

He further added:

Kwadwo Sheldon, Captain Planet, and more have all linked up with me because of this social media place and how active I am. It is worth it.

Young man who was a Labourer Becomes Executive Member of top firm

In another success story, a young graduate of KNUST, Engr. Kojo Viglo, has become a top executive member a few years after serving as a laborer, carpenter, mason, steel bender, then driver and backhoe operator at Advance Construction and Development Limited in Ghana.

Sharing his story with YEN.com.gh, it emerged that the brilliant old student of Keta Senior High Technical School rose quickly to become an assistant to the Project Manager(2018) then assistant to the MD(2019).

Along the line, Joshua Amegashie-Viglo has served in various capacities in the real estate industry, including the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association – GREDA.

