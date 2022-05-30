A nurse working in the UK in a video lamented the bills she has to always pay from her salary

The health practitioner said that if not that the leaders at the elms of affairs in Africa are corrupt, there is no need to come to the UK

Many people who reacted to her video had mixed reactions as some told her not to discourage people from relocating

A lady working as a nurse in the UK has said that living and working in the country is overhyped and it is not as many fantasize about it.

In a TikTok video, the lady said that after seeing her salary and the bills she has got to pay from it, she became very sad.

The lady said that the deductions from her salary make her sad. Photo source: TikTok/@that_theatre_nurse

Despite everything, I'm not coming back

The lady then went ahead to say that rent, taxes, and other bills always eat too deep into her income.

She went ahead to say that Africa is blessed if not that it is saddled with corrupt leaders. The health practitioner, however, stated that despite all the heavy taxes she is paying, she is sure the money is being put into good use.

In the UK, the nurse revealed she does not have to worry about bad healthcare, insecurity, or bad roads. She added that she will still rather stay abroad.

Okpodo said:

"Abeg no discourage anybody ... If the place no good, come back naaa."

jude kenechukwu said:

"na who no understand Sis. My friend rush go. live im triving bizness now d guy de like refugee for UK."

Amy Okafor said:

"Sad truth. The worst is people converting the £ to Cedi as if they are working in UK and living in Ghana."

user7748424025402 said:

"Nah hype oh my sister.. even the Canada nah hype."

sandycoco said:

"UK is difficult if u single, better to migrate with your spouse."

farida usman said:

"Dey hype am too much."

AIRVIEW FILMS said:

"Oya come back lagos ooo."

Yemigh said:

"Make we chage location please!"

user6756522082906 said:

"Sis, thank you for saying the truth, only few will understand were your coming from!"

