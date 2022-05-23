A Nigerian lady and her friends made many people laugh online as they recreated a danfo typical scene

During their bus ride in the UK, the ladies shouted at the top of their voices, trying to tell passengers about different Lagos bus stops

Many people who reacted to their video said that really showed the typical Lagosian behaviour in London

A Nigerian lady with the handle @noblekitkat and her friends made a video that shows typical Nigerian behaviour.

While on a public bus in the UK, the ladies turned it into a noise-filled vehicle as is customary for danfo buses in Lagos state.

The ladies were very happy as they screamed different bus stops. Photo source: TikTok/@noblekitkat

Source: UGC

Typical Naija behaviour

The whole vehicle became a din of conductors' voices trying to inform passengers of different bus stops as they shouted "o wa, o wa o."

As they did this, they were all laughing in the TikTok video. Other passengers who found their act funny looked on as the ladies filmed.

The video was captioned:

"How to easily recognise Nigerians in the UK."

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

BIDEMI said:

"See ömö meiran, they're too loud. Bless you guyz."

Oba_rossie said:

"merian... you remind of Lagos state model college. omo mesef go travel one day sha."

whitekay1 said:

"una carry this agbero attitude reach dat way....naija wa nikan soso..mushin ileepo isale."

layo-kehinde mubo said:

"Congratulations eyin ti free, don't forget us here."

temmie266 said:

"That's why I love my country we no dey form by our character they shall know us."

9ja Hip Hop said:

"The lady with white long sleeves with black strip lines is from Ibadan no cap."

Lateefah Ololade said:

"I need Nigerian friends to do this with."

Adeyemo Pamilerin said:

"It was yesterday someone was telling me that there's a Yoruba street in U.K."

Ghanaian Man Confuses Passengers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a hilarious Ghanaian man caused massive confusion on a public transport that was headed for Madina, which is located in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Halfway through the journey, the gentleman asked the bus conductor to restate where the vehicle was headed and upon the mate's response, he decided to get down altogether.

"What am I going to do in Madina, I thought this car was going to Dubai. When I heard you announcing out there, all I heard was you were going to the United Arab Emirates. Let me alight please," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh