Ibrahim Mahama, a famous Ghanaian artist, narrates meeting his namesake Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of John Mahama

In an interview with Ghana web TV, he told his interesting life story and his journey in the creative arts industry

Ibrahim Mahama had a lot of praise for Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of the former president, as he enjoyed his conversation with him

Ibrahim Mahama, a renowned artist in Ghana, has spoken about his encounter with the popular Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of John Mahama who he shares the same name with and how people mix them up.

He narrated his first time meeting the brother of the former president as a pleasant experience and had some great things to say about him. He described Ibrahim Mahama as a very generous person.

He felt people only look at Ibrahim Mahama at face value as a rich Ghanaian and the brother of the former president but don't get to know him on a personal level.

He said Ibrahim Mahama is a very honest person and didn't fail to show his admiration for his namesake. This was in an interview with Ghana web Tv

Ibrahim Mahama, an author and an artist, was born in 1987 in Tamale, Ghana. He is one of the biggest contemporary artists from Ghana, and his many works of art have gained international acclaim.

In some of his unique art, he works with cocoa and coal jute sacks to make beautiful installations on buildings. He has showcased his beautiful artworks in various galleries in the world. He has become a millionaire through art and has sold multiple works for over a million dollars.

One of his notable works is his Non-Orientable Nkansa II (2017) – a towering sculpture installed in Apalazzo Gallery’s lavish, vaulted salon – The ingenious work is made of hundreds of shoe-shining boxes assembled with leftover materials and customized with small stickers, collages and name tags.

From college school dropout to billionaire entrepreneur: Story of Ibrahim Mahama

In other stories, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about the life story of the brother of John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama.

Former President John Dramani Mahama's brother Ibrahim came from a humble beginning to become the billionaire he is today. Ibrahim Mahama dropped out of college when he was only 26 in the United Kingdom.

With his academic pursuits crashed, he decided to start a technological company which became his breakthrough in life.

