Ghana Twitter recognized John Seyiram Kofi Amegatse, a KNUST past student as Photographer of the Year in 2021

The former Pope Johns Senior High and Minor Seminary student developed a passion for photography after reading the story of Ghanaian female photographer, Kafui Praise

Seyiram used his upkeep money to purchase his first camera and acquired most of his photography knowledge through YouTube tutorials

He has worked with Anne Sophie Avé who is the French Ambassador to Ghana and big brands like Tecno, 1xBet, DevTraco, Caveman watches, Jumia among others

Parents always want the best for their children but sometimes, their desired dreams, are not always best for them. For John Seyiram Kofi Amegatse, the dream was to become an actor who would be known across the country some day but his father had different intentions for him. For the old man, seeing his son become a priest is all he hoped for.

Although the childhood dream was to be in the movie industry, everything changed for him the moment he came across the story of renowned Ghanaian female photographer, Kafui Praise in a newspaper and was very much inspired by it.

Handsome Seyiram posing for the camera

Source: UGC

"I remember I was in my last year at Pope Johns Senior High and Minor Seminary when I got to know about photography through the story of Kafui Praise which was featured in a newspaper and I got inspired", Seyiram shared with YEN.com.gh in an interview.

In the same time span, the then student found out about the works of legendary Ghanaian photographer, the late Bob Pixel and fell more in love with the craft. He therefore started consciously learning all there was to know about photography.

Learning the basics of photography from YouTube

Brand works of Seyiram

Source: UGC

Seyiram had a new desire to know more about photography but unfortunately he reached out to most of the people he looked up and admired their work in the industry to pass down some of knowledge to him but they were all not willing to help except two, The Yooyi breaker & Scar Pixels.

He therefore took advantage of the various YouTube tutorials on photography and educated himself on his newly found craft.

"I learned almost everything I know till this day from YouTube , I’m always on YouTube trying to find new ways of doing things and learning and picking a thing or two from those ahead of me"

Practicing photography using mobile phone and investing in a camera

Seyiram started small, he used what he had, a mobile phone and with that he tried out some of the things he had learnt.

"I started capturing moments on the streets of Accra with my mobile phone and anytime I went out with my friends, I would gather them to take photographs of them and edit them later"

When it came to getting his very first professional camera, he took a bold step which meant sacrificing the money he had for his upkeep just to be able to do what he had come to love, photography.

"I used the money I was supposed to feed on at the university for the entire semester to buy my first camera and I did that without the knowledge of my mother and father", he revealed to YEN.com.gh.

The unfortunate thing however, happened, the camera he bought was damaged and was due to the fact that he had no idea how a properly functioning camera should look like. That however did not deter him, Seyiram saved up enough money and bought a new camera.

Working with Anne Sophie Avé, Jumia, Tecno, Fidelity Bank and other big brands

Nikki Samonas, French Ambassador to Ghana

Source: UGC

As time went by, John Seyiram Kofi Amegatse perfected his craft and eventually, his good works spoke for themselves and that attracted great opportunities which included working with the French Ambassador to Ghana and other big brands.

"Photography has given me the opportunity to work with some big personalities and brands in Ghana. I have been privileged to have worked with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Miss Anne Sophie Avé, banks such as Fidelity Bank and First Atlantic Bank and other brands like Tecno, 1xBet, DevTraco, Caveman watches, Jumia among others."

Becoming Photographer of The Year at the Ghana Twitter Award in 2021

Photos taken by Seyiram

Source: UGC

In 2021, Seyiram's hardwork over the years was recognized and celebrated after winning an award as the Photographer of the Year. This was organized by Ghana Twitter.

"I was nominated along side 3 other photographers and thankfully I won the award and it was a great feeling I must say. To be recognized for your works brings a certain fulfillment to a person", he told YEN.com.gh.

Although awards are great, Seyiram is not one to base his success as a photographer on them. For him, the impact and lasting memories he makes with people he meet are what bring him fulfillment.

"As a photographer, I’m more fulfilled when I connect with new people and create images that will live in the mind of people forever"

Seyiram has come to love the career path he chose and each day, he wakes up to create last memories through what he does. The young man believes that staying consistent in his craft, having a personal goal in place and being a versatile photographer who covers weddings, travel photography, documentaries, events, portraits, drone works among other works are the reasons why he has a strong brand today.

For him, he would encourage up and coming photographers to adopt such working culture to ensure their longevity and fruitfulness in the photography space.

