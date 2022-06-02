A Ghanaian young man has recently lost his girlfriend after refusing to increase her monthly allowance from GH₵1,000 to GH₵1,200

Screenshots of the chat revealed that the young man spends just GH₵470 from his salary and shares the rest on his girlfriend and a house he is building

@AdepaYaaSika commented: "Being a student nurse is expensive but honestly this young lady is leaving above her means. Some of us survived on 50 cedis a month till we completed sch"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A chat between a young man and his former girlfriend has recently been making runs after it surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @abenamagis had a young lady seeking counsel for her male friend who used to give GH₵1,000 to his girlfriend every month but still got broken up with.

Sad man, Ghana cedis, annoyed young lady Photo credit: FatCamera, Richard Darko, Anna Frank/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From the chat, the anonymous man was asked by his woman to increse her monthly allowance from GH₵1,000 to GH₵1,200 to which he refused with an explanation that he himself spends just GH₵470 in a month and he also has a building project going on which he needs to channel any extra money into.

According to the man, his woman already receives GH₵300 from her father and GH₵200 from her brother hence the extra GH₵1,000 he gives her should be enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The lady finally asked for a breakup when the young man refused to meet her needs. She blocked him after.

Many Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 500 retweets with over 400 likes and 300 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@LucchizOsei replied:

Your friend be kwasea, the nursing girl no do anything, you spend 400cedis a month and you give 1000cedis to your ‘girlfriend’ by now his mom dey house dey hung, next time he will learn sense. I’m happy the girl left him, boys no more naa ajimi dodo, now he dey cry

@AnsahDavidKwam2 commented:

The very reason some people tag nurses as heartless and from this issue at hand,such perceptions have been greatly http://fueled.My advice;Snub her and concentrate on the project,by which time you might've been healed from the broken heart and she'll come begging.

@lilflex3 said:

This is pure witchcraft.. masa leave her and she can join satan in hell fire

From @AdepaYaaSika:

Being a student nurse is expensive but honestly this young lady is living above her means. Some of us survived on 50 cedis a month till we completed sch.

Lady Breaks up with her Boyfriend After Realizing he Copied Val's Day Message from Google

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that valentine's Day celebration seems to be over but a young man is still suffering from the repercussions as his relationship has hit the hard rocks of a break-up.

Screenshots of a conversation between him and his lover have surfaced online and reveal that the girl decided to call it quits with him because of the Val's Day message he sent to her.

Digging on the internet, the lady found out that the content of the text was taken from a random website on Google, which made her offended beyond the point of forgiving.

Source: YEN.com.gh