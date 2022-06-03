An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a chat between a young man and his former girlfriend recently made huge runs on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @abenamagis had a young lady seeking counsel for her male friend who used to give GH₵1,000 to his girlfriend every month but still got broken up with.

Sad man, Ghana cedis, annoyed young lady Photo credit: FatCamera, Richard Darko, Anna Frank/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From the chat, the anonymous man was asked by his woman to increse her monthly allowance from GH₵1,000 to GH₵1,200 to which he refused with an explanation that he himself spends just GH₵470 in a month and he also has a building project going on which he needs to channel any extra money into.

According to the man, his woman already receives GH₵300 from her father and GH₵200 from her brother hence the extra GH₵1,000 he gives her should be enough.

The lady finally asked for a breakup when the young man refused to meet her needs. She blocked him after.

Many YEN readers who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the timr of this publucation, the post has gathered close to 2,000 reactions with 461 comments and 17 shares.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Edem McAnthony commented:

You sellout the brotherhood heeeeeerh brother man dey hungry for her saaaa

From Arrow Emmanuel:

He's now learning to be a man...mistakes are very necessary for perfection...next time u will listen to some of us

Innocent Ofori-Amanfo wrote:

I don't know why people are insulting the guy....he was just helping thinking she has gotten a woman for the future....thank God he has been saved from this wicked woman. Women fear them

From Ganyobi Alive Ligenegtmine:

Your name is Otooootaba sorry Nii lulu next time don’t insert China memory into your iPhone this is wat loving plenty without knowing if it’s worth it can bring sorry I have been there before but mine wasn’t like that tho

