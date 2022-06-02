A young lady has found herself in a dilemma and is confused about what to do after a cheating frenzy she embarked on went sideways

The lady who juggled two boyfriends has found herself in trouble after she got pregnant and was unable to identify who is responsible

In an interview with crimecheckorganisation she narrated her ordeal and how she is finding it hard to make ends meet

A young lady's adventurous escapades have left her in a tight spot. The lady who was multi-tasking between two young men has ended up pregnant and is unable to point out which of the two guys is the father of her baby.

The two men found out about her infidelity and have both opted out of taking care of the child. She and her baby have been left to their own mercy and she is struggling to make ends meet.

The lady who says she used to be a ''slay queen'' says she has now repented from her ways and is soliciting for help in order to take care of her child. In the interview with crimecheckorganisation, she narrated what exactly happened saying:

When I was in Kumasi, I had a boyfriend and I came to meet another guy here in Accra. My boyfriend in Kumasi also moved to Accra and when he came he asked me if I had a boyfriend in Accra but I lied. He slept with me and the following day, the one in Accra also slept with me. I got pregnant but I did not know who was responsible and they both rejected it. Since then, life has not been easy

The young lady has taken to selling paint brushes on the street but says she hardly makes much from the venture and is hardly able to feed her baby and herself.

A good Samaritan based in the UK named Nicholas assisted the lady through crimecheckorganisation's foundation with GH₵300. The lady says she intends to start a fruit business with the money.

